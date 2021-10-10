Sheriff's office: Participant drowns at Ponte Vedra Beach Triathlon

The victim has not been identified and authorities are working on notifying their next of kin.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A participant at the Game On Ponte Vedra Beach Triathlon drowned on Sunday, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News.

The Triathlon was held at Mickler’s Landing and events started at 7:15 a.m. The event was sold out, according to Game On's website.

Participants had the chance to compete in several events including the Olympic distance Triathlon, Duathlon and Aquabike as well as the Sprint Triathlon and Sprint Duathlon. The swim took place in the Atlantic Ocean