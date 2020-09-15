Sheriff's office asks for help locating woman missing from her Jacksonville home

A statement said the woman needs constant monitoring and left her home for unknown reasons.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in finding a woman reported missing Monday evening.

Joan Elizabeth Atkins, 54, was reported missing out of the 5000 block of Colima Place just after 5 p.m., according to JSO.

Atkins was said to have left her home for unknown reasons while driving a 2019 white Chrysler Pacifica Van. The van has the Florida tag NAI Z39.

Police said Atkins has medical issues requiring "constant monitoring and medication," which she is believed to have not taken on Monday.