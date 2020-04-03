SUWANNEE, Fla. — Two people in Live Oak, Florida were taken into custody Tuesday on animal cruelty charges after a two-month investigation into the welfare of 118 dogs on their property.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a home in the 7000 block of Walker Place in western Suwannee County as part of a felony animal cruelty case.

"Just real poor living conditions for the dogs. Unsanitary. Unhealthy," Sheriff Sam St John told First Coast News.

He said the dogs were removed from the property. Most were in need of veterinary care for a variety of conditions as a result of neglect.

The fresh remains of one dog were found on the property, in addition to the skeletal remains of two other dogs, according to the sheriff.

William Richard Grau, 78, and Cheryl Grau Articas, 53, were arrested and taken to the Suwannee County Jail where they have been charged with 118 counts of felony animal cruelty.

Grau is also a convicted sexual offender, having been found guilty of kidnapping and sexual battery in the 1990's, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

118 dogs were taken from a Suwannee County, FL home on Tuesday.

WTLV

St John said the county first visited the home about two months ago and gave Grau and Articas 60 days to clean up the property.

"From what we've seen, that these conditions were not improving, even when we made contact with them, they needed to do something. They didn't," he said.

The sheriff called this the "worst case of animal hoarding and neglect" he's seen in his 40 year law enforcement career.

All of the dogs were surrendered by the owners, which means the dogs will be put up for adoption after they are medically cleared.

Grau and Articas will make their first court appearance on Wednesday.