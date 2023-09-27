'We will not stop': Sheriff T.K. Waters disgusted by recent homicides

Sheriff T.K. Waters addressed the media after the latest homicide involving a child in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In his first public comments since a six-year old was killed and a 12-year-old sent to the hospital in the same shooting that also sent a 29-year-old relative to the hospital, Sheriff T.K. Waters emphasized community outrage.

There have been more than half a dozen homicides involving children in Jacksonville this year; three of them were in the month of September and two happened within the past week. Waters was noticeably angry about the death of young children.

"I am heartbroken, sickened and appalled by the recent acts of violence experience in our community," said Waters during the press conference.

On Saturday, September 23, three people, including a three-year-old child were killed in a shooting in an apartment complex in Baymeadows.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 27, a 6 year old was killed with two more relatives sent to the hospital. The six-year-old and 12-year-old were hit by a single bullet.

There have been 90 total homicides in Jacksonville this year, but the death of children struck a chord with the sheriff.

Sources tell First Coast News that Saturday's death involving a three-year-old was gang-related. The sheriff said that's an active investigation and that he can't directly comment, but he did say that JSO regularly talks to gang members to investigate crimes.

"We've knocked on 935 doors of gang members," said Sheriff Waters, "we might be one of the only agencies that actively goes and talks to these young men and tells them what we expect from them and offers them something to do outside of gang life and gang activity."

Sheriff Waters has a direct message to gang affiliated residents of Jacksonville.

"We want you safe, we want you alive and we want you out of prison," said Sheriff Waters," but if you make us, we'll put you in prison, and right now, I'm at the point that talking is done. You start killing kids in our community and we're going to do something about it."

The sheriff also had a message to parents in Jacksonville who are worried about the safety of their children.

"You have an agency and a city that is behind you and we want to do everything we can to make sure your loved ones are safe," said Sheriff Waters, "I won't go home and forget this, this isn't a show for me, this is real life and we're going to do everything that we can to make sure your loved ones are safe, your kids are safe and that's why there's frustration spilling over because I don't want to see kids suffer because of this kind of nonsense."

The Sheriff also said that he hopes the emotional exhaustion of recent killings does not turn into apathy. He hopes the community will call JSO with information so they can bring killers to justice.