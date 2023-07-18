Sheriff T.K. Waters, city leaders host town hall meeting Wednesday

The public is invited to attend the event, which is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The public is invited to join Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and city leaders for a town hall meeting Wednesday

The event is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

During the event, Waters will unveil his dynamic plan for the upcoming changes to the current patrol areas, as well as introduce various public safety initiatives that will enhance the well-being of our community.

JSO says this is an excellent opportunity for the citizens of Jacksonville to familiarize themselves with the patrol officers and patrol leadership who will be serving in their neighborhoods.