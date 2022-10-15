Jacksonville Sheriff asks for documentation proving permission for Burton to wear uniform, grants TK Waters permission

In response to Sheriff Ivey's initial letter, Lakesha Burton sent a letter expressing her respect for JSO and explaining that she was previously given permission.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous story.

Following a letter sent to sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton claiming 'unauthorized use of JSO uniform and insignia', Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey has issued a statement.

In response to Sheriff Ivey's initial letter, Burton sent a letter expressing her respect for JSO and explaining that she was previously given permission. Burton claims she was given permission by former Sheriff Mike Williams in 2021 when she initially filed to run for the position. She finished the letter by formally asking Sheriff Ivey for permission to wear her uniform and use insignia since it seemed circumstances had changed.

Sheriff Ivey responded to Burton by saying he was not aware permission was granted during Williams time as sheriff and could not find any paperwork or documentation to support that. He then says he is "open to considering honoring former Sheriff Williams' written authorization" if she could provide documentation.

On Saturday afternoon, Sheriff Ivey sent a statement to First Coast News addressing the recent use of JSO insignia during political commercials or advertisements.

He explains the proper protocol of asking permission to wear uniforms, saying consent should be asked for in writing and directly to the sheriff.

Read the full statement below:

“Proper protocol for a non-Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office member wearing official uniforms or representing themselves as current members violates Municipal Ordinances when done so without the express consent of the Sheriff in writing. As Undersheriff, I was never made aware of the alleged permission granted to Sheriff Candidate Lakesha Burton by then Sheriff, Mike Williams. And a search for any applicable documentation outlining the written permission given by Sheriff Williams has not been located. Candidate T.K. Waters requested permission early in August of 2022 and was granted permission at that time (see attached letter dated August 10, 2022). It is clear in Municipal Ordinance that candidates must have written authorization as it pertains to these matters. I expect each of the candidates to act in accordance with applicable laws and ordinances as they each continue their race to be elected as our next Sheriff of Duval County.”

Burton is not the only candidate who wants permission to use JSO insignia. Sheriff Ivey granted T.K. Waters permission in a letter dated August 10, 2022.