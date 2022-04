Officials said the home was clear of residents after a search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a home on fire in the Lake Forest area on Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to a fire in the 7600 block of Pickett Street where a shed was on fire. The fire spread to the home.

Officials said the home was clear of residents after a search. The fire has since been controlled.

The amount of damage is unknown, at this time.