'She was in shock': Jacksonville man saves woman from sinking SUV

A man was test driving a Keith Pierson Toyota when he saw a driver in an SUV lose control. The vehicle ended up in a pond.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The seconds between life and death can seem like an eternity when the vehicle you are in is sinking.

"She was so in shock," said Tony Gingerich.

Friday, July 17, at around 5 p.m., Gingerich was test driving a Keith Pierson Toyota when he saw a driver in an SUV lose control.

"All of a sudden, I saw a white GMC Yukon go airborne into some trees and I didn't know there was a pond there," he said.

The vehicle ended up in a very large retention pond and it was sinking with the driver still inside.

"There were about 10 people standing around not doing anything," Gingerich.

It was at that point his test drive came to a complete stop. He said he placed the vehicle in park and tossed the keys to the car salesman.

"The lifeguard thing kicked in and I jumped in shoes and all," he said.

Recalling the event, he said he got to the sinking vehicle and the driver was OK but was in a state of panic. She said she couldn't swim and he asked her to roll down the window.

"She rolled down the window and the vehicle started going down faster," Gingerich said.

Gingerich, 47, is scheduled for shoulder surgery this week to repair his rotator cuff, but that did not stop him.

"I pulled her out of the window and she tightly gripped her arms around my throat and almost choked me," Gingerich said. "I asked her to let go and, with her on my back, I was able to swim to shore."

A rescue like this is never easy.

"I went under the water and I thought I was going to drown there for a minute, but I kept swimming harder," he said.

The good Samaritan still doesn't know the person he rescued but said he'd do it again.

"I wanted to get her name, I forgot to get her name, but she is OK," he said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded and he said the woman expressed her gratitude before leaving.

"She said 'Thank you very much,' and gave me a really big hug," Gingerich said.