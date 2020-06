JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville woman claimed the $1 million top prize in a scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

Shateya Anthony, 31, won the prize after spending $30 in The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game. Anthony bought her ticket from Tobacco & Beverage Mart at 5532 Ricker Road in Jacksonville. The store will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.