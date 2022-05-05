Gutted shark found hanging from St. Johns County high school's rafters

WARNING: This story contains graphic images that could be disturbing to some.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic images that could be disturbing to some.

A dead shark was found hanging from the ceiling at a St. Johns County school on Thursday morning.

Students posted photos of the gutted shark hanging from the rafters of Ponte Vedra High School on Snapchat. The incident was reportedly a senior prank.

First Coast News spoke with a junior at the school who said, "it was done by one of the kids at our school, a senior for a senior prank and then he brought his friends from different schools to hang up the shark."

The student said the dead shark made several students uncomfortable.

"Some people think it's funny. I’m not sure why. I don’t think its funny," he said.

There were rumors around school that the shark was pregnant, according to the student.

The animal was removed around 8 a.m. by custodians, according to St. Johns County Schools.

The school is investigating the incident.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Law Enforcement told First Coast News it's also investigating the incident.