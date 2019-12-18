On Wednesday, Duval County Public Schools partnered with NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal to provide families along the First Coast with food and toys for the holidays.

The event was in partnership with Project Care and the Henry and Zach Crockett Foundation. Families were able to receive free turkeys and toys at Hogan Spring Glen Elementary and the Young Men and Women’s Leadership Academy.

While Shaq was not available to attend the event personally, he had a video message for each family that received this special holiday surprise.

That video can be seen below: