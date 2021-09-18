The DeKalb County Police Department described it as a report of a runaway.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police said Saturday they were looking for a missing 12-year-old girl in what they believe is a case of a runaway.

On Twitter, the department said Shadae Harris had last been seen Saturday near Thornewood Ln. in Stone Mountain.

She was wearing a grey sweatsuit when last seen, police said. They described her as standing 5-foot-4, weighing 129 pounds.