JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --- Iguana Investments, the development entity created by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, submitted its plans for the first phase of development of its proposed shipyards project to the Jacksonville Downtown Investment Authority (DIA) on Thursday.

In April 2017, DIA selected Iguana Investments as the master developer of Jacksonville's Shipyards. The 70-acre stretch of riverfront property is located on the south side of TIAA Bank Field. Iguana Investment's vision for the first phase was created as part of a joint venture with the

DeBartolo Development Company and Rimrock Devlin Development. The proposal features the construction of a riverfront convention center and accompanying hotel.

“Today’s proposal represents the first step in delivering the vision we first shared three years ago for the rebirth of downtown Jacksonville,” Khan said in a team-released statement. “The Shipyards is the optimal and obvious site for a new Jacksonville convention center. First, you have the prime riverfront access and the sense of being a true destination that only the Shipyards can offer. Then, you have the synergies with the existing sports venues plus the anticipated mixed-use development planned for Lot J. We’re doing big things in Jacksonville and this plan with DeBartolo and Rimrock is our boldest plan to date.”

The proposed 490,000-square-foot public convention center and convention hotel will provide views of the St. Johns River and access to a public riverwalk. The convention center hotel would include a 200,000-square-foot multi-purpose exhibit hall, a 40,000-square-foot ballroom with elevated views of the river and 45 breakout meeting rooms.

“Our goal at DeBartolo Development is to focus on extraordinary development opportunities that will create a catalytic impact on the cities in which they are located,” said Edward Kobel, president and COO of DeBartolo Development Group in the release. “We were naturally drawn to this opportunity because of the impact it will have on downtown Jacksonville, and it’s one of the most exciting projects I’ve been involved with in my career. With the development team we have assembled, we have the leadership and resources to make this vision a reality.”

“Jacksonville is our home, and our goal has always been to be involved with, and contribute to, the transformation of downtown Jacksonville into a vibrant city core,” said Micah Linton and Wallace Devlin of Rimrock Devlin Development in a statement. “We are ecstatic to take the first step in making this vision a reality, and believe that our vision for the Convention Center and Hotel will serve as the impetus to spur future development downtown.”

