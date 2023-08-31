Shad Khan's development company closes on Lemon Bar & Grille and Seahorse Oceanfront Inn purchase

Khan announced in a news release that his company will be moving into Jacksonville's "surrounding areas," purchasing the Lemon Bar and Seahorse Oceanfront Inn."

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Shad Khan's real estate development company will be officially expanding into Neptune Beach, according to a press release distributed Thursday.

Iguana Investments Florida, LLC, has closed on its purchase of the Seahorse Oceanfront Inn and surrounding properties, including the Lemon Bar & Grille.

Remington Hospitality, the company that manages popular Atlantic Beach Hotel One Ocean, will be taking over operations of both businesses, which will remain open in their current capacity.

“The Lemon Bar and Seahorse Oceanfront Inn are local treasures that represent the best of the beach lifestyle that is synonymous with visiting and living in Neptune Beach and Northeast Florida,” said Khan. “It is with great enthusiasm and respect that we take this torch from the Cole Family, and now look forward to serving the Neptune Beach community while playing a role in the continued growth of the Beaches Town Center for many years to come.”

Khan announced plans to buy the Seahorse Oceanfront Inn and the Lemon Bar in 2022.

The properties were currently owned by Kathy Cole, her son Will and her daughter Emma.