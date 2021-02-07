Shad Khan exploring buying Duval County Fairgrounds

According to the Duval County Fair Association's President and CEO, the fairgrounds are looking to move to a space near the Equestrian Center on the Westside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is looking to acquire more land in Downtown Jacksonville.

A spokesperson for Khan's development firm, Iguana Investments, confirmed his interest in buying the Duval County Fairgrounds that back up to TIAA Bank Field.

"The potential of a privately executed purchase of the Fairgrounds property is, and has been, of interest to Iguana," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"The outcome would be additional parking for the benefit of all Sports Complex events and much-needed flexibility to offer accessibility and ease for ridesharing, which is a challenge for major events at the Sports Complex," the statement continued.

According to the Duval County Fair Association's President and CEO, Bill Olson, the growth around the fairgrounds since its start in 1955 has halted their own. The property, worth a little more than $7 million, according to property records, is surrounded by 121 Financial Ballpark, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and TIAA Bank Field.

"With the development around us happening, we're pretty much landlocked here, so we can't really grow and be what we want to be, and so with those kind of restraints and with the ever looming more development, which means less parking for the fair too, I think it just makes sense at this time to explore the move," Olson said.

Olson said they're looking to move to a space close to the Equestrian Center on the Westside off of Normandy Boulevard. That property offers more than 100 acres compared to the 30 acres the fairgrounds currently have.

“There’s a lot more potential to grow and to do different things to fulfill our mission, which is agriculture education and promotion, so obviously in a rural setting there’s a lot more opportunity to do that kind of thing," he said.

"Right now, all it [the Westside property] is is trees, so it will take some money to develop," Olson said.

According to the city's preliminary budget, the city could give about $27 million to help move the Fairgrounds and clear the land. Olson said the city would lease them the property on the Westside, and the Fairground Association would then pay and build the new facility.

“The plan is to build another expo center at the new expo center that’s probably going to be bigger and better than the one we have here," he said.

"The drawback is some events that like to be centrally located may not move 15 minutes West of here, but then we may get new events that would want to go there that wouldn’t go here, so it may be a give and take," Olson said.

Olson said there are a couple of entities interested in the property, including the Jaguars.

"We really can't discuss the potential buyers. We do have a couple of interests in the property. Obviously we know the Jaguars and they've been interested in it since back in 2007," Olson said.

Iguana Investments went on to say that in addition to the extra parking, purchasing the property would also "offer additional options as we envision what is potentially possible for the Sports Complex and deliver benefits to the Fair and the constituencies it serves."

Iguana will continue to speak with representatives from the fair and explore a potential transaction, which would represent an additional investment by Shad and Iguana into the future of Downtown Jacksonville."

It also said the relocation of the fair would "result in a much better experience for guests and fans attending Jaguars games or the Florida-Georgia game in the fall when the fair is in progress and Lot P is closed to accommodate the midway attractions."