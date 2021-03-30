Officials launch sexual assault awareness campaign at North Florida beaches ahead of Spring Break

The news conference will be held at Latham Plaza in Jacksonville Beach and will be followed by visits to nearby bars to distribute information.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — City leaders will hold a news conference to launch a 'Beaches Sexual Assault Awareness Campaign' on Tuesday morning.

With Spring Break coming up, the three beach cities are promoting a sexual assault awareness campaign targeting the students and young adults visiting the area.

The 10 a.m. news conference will be held at Latham Plaza in Jacksonville Beach and will be followed by visiting Surfer Bar, The Shim Sham Room and The Wreck to distribute posters and other handouts.

Councilman Rory Diamond, Mayor Elaine Brown, Mayor Ellen Glasser, Mayor Chris Hoffman and Teresa Miles, the CEO Women’s Center of Jacksonville, will be in attendance.

The campaign is a result of bill 2020-0111 that was passed by the Jacksonville City Council on February 25, 2020.

The bill appropriates $10,000.00 from the City Council Operating Contingency Fund to the Women’s Center of Jacksonville, Inc., for an advertising campaign to combat sexual assault.

Flyers and other advertisements will be posted at local restaurants, bars and hotels in Jacksonville, Neptune, and Atlantic Beaches.

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673