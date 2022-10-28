Check this sex offender map before heading out to trick-or-treat on the First Coast

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is reminding citizens that they can download the FDLE Mobile App before Halloween.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can check to see where sexual offenders live before you head out to trick-or-treat this year.

Just enter an address on this website and a map will show up. You can click on the squares that appear and see photos, addresses, convictions and other information about the offender.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also reminding citizens that they can download the FDLE Mobile App before Halloween to easily search Florida’s Sex Offender Registry.

The “Search Sexual Offenders and Predators” button is one of eight FDLE public services featured in the mobile app.

FDLE says the app makes it easy for citizens to see where sexual offenders have registered a residential address in Florida.

The app also allows users to search active AMBER, Missing Child and Silver Alerts, purchase a Florida criminal history, search wanted persons or unsolved Florida cases and submit a tip about suspicious activity.