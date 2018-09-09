Officials say there have been "several" water rescues at the St. Johns County Beaches on Sunday.

Between three to five water rescues have been performed, according to a spokesperson with St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Only one of those rescues were significant. The call came in as a body washed up on shore and the man was taken to Flagler Hospital in critical condition, according to SJCFR.

It appears, however, that this was due to a medical event and not the rip currents.

All of the other beachgoers who were rescued from the water are doing well.

The surf and wind are not a concern right now so officials are not recommending beachgoers keep out of the water, but instead be careful because the rip current danger is present.

