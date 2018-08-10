Several people were evacuated from a Ponte Vedra apartment building following a fire that spread from the first and second floors.

When crews arrived on scene at The Coast at Ponte Vedra Lakes they saw a fire on the first and second floors.

The original call came in around 12:17 p.m. and by 1 p.m. the fire was under control and said to be "knock down." The Fire Marshal has been called to the scene and will investigate the cause of the fire.

No injuries of residents of the apartment complex or responders were reported. The person who called 911 reportedly knocked around on resident doors to tell people to evacuate.

