JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An Air Force veteran living in Jacksonville, Florida is suing his former homeowner's association after it reportedly said his display of the American flag violated HOA rules.

On Tuesday, Larry Murphree was interviewed by a radio station in Virginia about his upcoming court hearing. He is suing his former HOA for $1 million.

Murphree's fight began seven years ago when he lived in the Tides Condominium at Sweetwater. He said the fight began over his American flag.

Murphree said he positioned the small flag in a flower pot on his front porch and that it was a violation of the HOA rules. However, he refused to remove it.

"It is the principle thing," Murphree said. "... to show my love for the country and support of the troops"

His fight captured national attention on Fox News, the Washington Post and Military Times.

In its defense, the HOA claimed it followed The Freedom to Display the American Flag Act.

In 2015, he sold his condo unit, but it cost him in fines and penalties.

"I had to pay them $12,000 in fees and late fees before they could release me to sell," he said.

Murphree now lives in a community where the flag flies everywhere. He said he's ready for the fight to be over because it has been costly in more ways than one, but he will continue fighting for the flag.

"I will never get back the time I would have spent with my grandchildren," he said.

His court hearing is set for Nov. 20.



