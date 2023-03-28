Seven men arrested in prostitution sting on Phillips Highway

The prostitution deployment was in response to citizen complaints in the area near Phillips Highway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Seven men have been arrested after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit conducted a prostitution deployment in response to citizen complaints near Phillips Highway.

Police say on March 22, officers conducted a prostitution deployment in response to citizen complaints. During the operation, police officers were working in an undercover capacity posing as prostitutes in the area of 4200 Philips Highway.

The men approached the officers and a conversation sexual in nature took place. During the course of the conversation, a predetermined take-down signal was given, and the suspects were taken into custody.