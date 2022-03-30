Seven high school students rushed to hospital during awards ceremony at NAS Jacksonville

The students suffered medical emergencies during a Pass and Review and Awards Ceremony.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Seven students from Andrew Jackson High School were rushed to local hospitals after suffering 'medical emergencies' during an awards ceremony at Naval Air Station Jacksonville Wednesday night, said a base spokesperson fin a press release.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. the students from Andrew Jackson High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps suffered medical emergencies during a Pass and Review and Awards Ceremony.

At this time, officials say it's unknown what caused them to fall-out during the ceremony.

NAS Jax says a total of nine students fell out during the ceremony, seven were transported to the hospital and two refused treatment.

We know at least four were transported to the hospital in non-life threatening condition, sources say. We are working to learn the condition of the other three transported to the hospital.

The event was being held to recognize 179 cadets with families in attendance.

Statement from Duval County Public Schools:

"First, we want to send our thoughts and best wishes to the students who fell ill at the event and to their family members. School leadership will connect with those families and students to support them in any way possible as they recover.