Seven dogs that mauled Putnam man to be euthanized

Ruben Josey says he was attacked by seven dogs in Satsuma, in Putnam County causing him to lose part of his left ear.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Jan. 30, while walking his dog through a friends neighborhood in Satsuma, Ruben Josey was mauled by seven dogs from a nearby home. The dogs will be euthanized.

"It's a miracle I am alive," Josey told First Coast News from his hospital room.

The dogs were surrendered to animal control and the owners cooperated with investigators following the attack.

The owner was given the option to take the dogs home but the owner declined. The seven dogs will be euthanized after the attack as they are considered unadoptable, officials said.

"I got a whole bunch of stitches on my hands, on my arms, fingers," Josey said. "I lost half my left ear. I got so many staples on top of my head."

He was life-flighted, undergoing several skin graphs. He lost a lot of blood and doctors told him he has some nerve damage.

"I was close to death. I mean there was no doubt about it. I was ready to hang it up," Josey said.