Seven couples get married on Valentine's Day in St. Johns County in group wedding

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Seven couples tied the knot this Valentine's Day, all at the same time.

The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller’s Office hosted the first Valentine’s Day group wedding Tuesday in partnership with the Seventh Judicial Circuit.

The ceremony took place on Feb. 14, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center in St. Augustine.

Some couples explained to First Coast News that they were renewing their vows, while others were getting married for the first time.

'We were thinking what better day to celebrate our anniversary then on Valentine's Day," said one woman.

'It was emotional, and it was nice to be able to share this with other couples," explained another couple.