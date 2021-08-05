Settler's Pond in Nocatee expected to open late 2021

Settler's Pond, the newest Nocatee amenity center, is expected to open late 2021 and will be a recreational area anchored by a 14-acre pond.

Residents of Nocatee will soon be able to fish, kayak and enjoy a brand-new dog park in Settler's Landing.

The pond, which will be stocked with fish, will also feature a large dock and a lakefront pavilion.

Residents will also be able to use non-motorized water vehicles, such as kayaks and canoes in the pond to reach the best fishing spots.

Settler's Pond will also feature large shaded playgrounds and both small and large dog parks.

Settler's Pond is a new CDD amenity that all Nocatee residents can enjoy.