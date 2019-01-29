FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — After an On Your Side investigation into a service dog company under state investigation, First Coast News is speaking with the woman who claims to be the only service dog trainer who specializes solely on service dogs for kids with autism in Northeast Florida.

B.J. Szwedzinski started her non-profit organization Project Chance to help serve and empower children with autism.

"I am a dog trainer," said Szwedzinski. "My intentions are good but I’m a dog agency helping children, and in order for me to help your child, my rules are very constrictive. We have fun, we play, but you can’t baby talk a dog out in public."

She means business because this is her business. Based in Fernandina Beach, Florida, she has 70 dogs currently in service right now.

"Our ultimate goal is to have these dogs help children become citizens who can help change the world."

Prior to starting Project Chance, she dabbled in similar careers, like the humane society and special education. She felt like she could make the greatest impact on kids who have autism.

"It’s diagnosed early and I can make a difference from the very beginning."

In her program, she says the family works with their service dog for at least a year before making any payments. She says the "transition" from the puppy working with family in periods over a year to when they permanently go to live at the home is about 14 months.

Thanks to donations, she says the majority of the cost is usually covered for the family.

Contrary to popular belief, Szwedzinski says there is no state or federal certification in this line of work.

"It just doesn’t exist, can’t be done."

But there are guidelines they must follow under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"It must support one of the inabilities that the person has who owns the service dog."

She says the service dogs must perform a task and they must behave.

"If the dog is running that’s a bad behavior, which is poor, and the Americans with Disabilities Act says only good behavior."

While she says there is no certification or required registry for a service dog, an owner can "voluntarily" put a vest or a license on a dog to show it is a service dog.

Tricia Booker is one of her clients. She brought their dog in to be trained at Project Chance in order to help her son who had severe anxiety.

"We’ve since come to know that he has Reactive Detachment Disorder," said Booker, "but at the time I read an article about autism assistance dogs and I knew he didn’t have autism but it was something he needed."

Their service dog Buddy isn’t your typical house pet, that's because, as a trained service dog, he does not get distracted; his sole focus is on protecting his family and being there as a comforter.

"It's the fact that he can comfort in public," said Booker.

Buddy allows her son Nico to go anywhere stress-free.

"I have really bad anxiety and I’ve had it for a while," said Nico. "I was struggling a lot in life."

Nico says Buddy is a difference-maker in his life.

"He’s been by my side for a while now and it’s just really changed my life," said Nico. "There’s a lot of hard times you will go through but the harder times will always lead to the best of times, I’ve learned that."

You can find more support and programs to help families who are dealing with autism through the organization HEAL.