JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple people were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries after a single-car wreck on the Interstate-95 northbound exit to Atlantic Boulevard Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD tweeted about the crash just after 4 p.m., saying one person was confirmed trapped.

The crash caused a traffic backup in the area as investigators worked the scene.

