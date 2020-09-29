Person dies in crash near Allendale neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole near the Allendale neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened in the 2100 block of North Edgewood Avenue, JSO said. Officers responded at around 6 p.m. The driver, identified only as a male, was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries. He later died at the hospital, police said.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.