Person dies in crash near Allendale neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole near the Allendale neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened in the 2100 block of North Edgewood Avenue, JSO said. Officers responded at around 6 p.m. The driver, identified only as a male, was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries. He later died at the hospital, police said.