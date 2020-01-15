An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was involved in a traffic crash with a bicyclist on the Northwest side of Jacksonville Tuesday night.

According to police, the crash happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the 5900 block of Trout River Boulevard.

Both the JSO officer and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue treated the bicyclist at the scene. JSO says the bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

There are no injuries to the officer, according to police.

Detectives from JSO'sTraffic Homicide Unit will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.