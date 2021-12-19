Sentencing Monday for Middleburg couple involved in U.S. Capitol riot

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Middleberg couple is scheduled to be sentenced Monday after taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Rachael Pert and her partner, Dana Joe Winn, pleaded guilty in October to misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, which can carry one-year jail sentences.
The Florida Times-Union reports that the pair had posted video from their drive to Washington on Facebook before the riot, were photographed inside the Capitol, where a meeting of Congress to certify President Joe Biden’s election victory was halted by hundreds of rioters.
Both had on masks, Pert wore a TRUMP flag like a cape and Winn carried an American flag on a pole.
In a packet of legal papers filed after a virtual court hearing, the couple each signed to acknowledge the government could prove basic facts — a “statement of offense” — about their actions on Jan. 6.
The couple had traveled to Washington for a “Stop the Steal” rally protesting results from the election, the statement said, which was added to the court’s public docket.
“After attending the rally, the defendant[s] marched to the U.S. Capitol and made entrance into the building,” continued the statement, which said Winn’s flag was upside-down “to indicate a country in distress.”
The statement said the two were captured on video again after leaving the Capitol, discussing what had happened.
Sentencing for both defendants will begin at 11 a.m. in Washington, D.C. before Judge Trevor N. McFadden.