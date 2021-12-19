Sentencing Monday for Middleburg couple involved in U.S. Capitol riot

Rachael Pert and her partner, Dana Joe Winn, pleaded guilty in October to misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Middleberg couple is scheduled to be sentenced Monday after taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Rachael Pert and her partner, Dana Joe Winn, pleaded guilty in October to misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, which can carry one-year jail sentences.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the pair had posted video from their drive to Washington on Facebook before the riot, were photographed inside the Capitol, where a meeting of Congress to certify President Joe Biden’s election victory was halted by hundreds of rioters.

Both had on masks, Pert wore a TRUMP flag like a cape and Winn carried an American flag on a pole.

In a packet of legal papers filed after a virtual court hearing, the couple each signed to acknowledge the government could prove basic facts — a “statement of offense” — about their actions on Jan. 6.

The couple had traveled to Washington for a “Stop the Steal” rally protesting results from the election, the statement said, which was added to the court’s public docket.

“After attending the rally, the defendant[s] marched to the U.S. Capitol and made entrance into the building,” continued the statement, which said Winn’s flag was upside-down “to indicate a country in distress.”

The statement said the two were captured on video again after leaving the Capitol, discussing what had happened.