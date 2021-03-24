Sentencing begins for woman who coughed on cancer patient in Jacksonville Pier 1

Debra Hunter is expected to call on several different witnesses to testify on her behalf. Her attorney also sent a packet of evidence to Judge Ruth for review.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After more than nine months of court hearings and three struck-down plea deals, sentencing is set to begin in a Duval County court Wednesday morning for a woman who coughed in the face of a cancer patient in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Debra Hunter was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault last June after she deliberately – and on video – coughed on a patron who was recording Hunter's squabble with employees inside a Pier 1 store at Jacksonville's Town Center.

The video went viral, and the Nassau County woman became known as the 'Pier 1 cougher.'

Hunter is expected to call on several different witnesses to testify on her behalf. Her attorney also sent a packet of evidence to County Judge Ruth for review.