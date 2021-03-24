Sentencing begins for woman who coughed on cancer patient in Jacksonville Pier 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After more than nine months of court hearings and three struck-down plea deals, sentencing is set to begin in a Duval County court Wednesday morning for a woman who coughed in the face of a cancer patient in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Debra Hunter was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault last June after she deliberately – and on video – coughed on a patron who was recording Hunter's squabble with employees inside a Pier 1 store at Jacksonville's Town Center.
The video went viral, and the Nassau County woman became known as the 'Pier 1 cougher.'
Hunter is expected to call on several different witnesses to testify on her behalf. Her attorney also sent a packet of evidence to County Judge Ruth for review.
However, Ruth intends to split up sentencing into two different hearings. The woman is facing up to 60 days in jail and a fine of $500.