x
72-year-old with dementia missing from Middleburg, police say

Police say that Ronald Shrewder is missing from Middleburg in Clay County. Crews are searching for him on Pinto Road.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 72-year-old man with dementia in Middleburg as of Saturday night.

Ronald Shrewder is a white male, 6 feet tall, about 130 pounds and has white hair with blue eyes. He also has a full, white beard. 

He was wearing a red plaid button-up shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen.

CCSO says that crews have been dispatched to the 4000 block of Pinto Road, where Shrewder was last seen. He was walking towards Long Bay Road at the time.

If you see Shrewder please call CCSO at 904-264-6512.

