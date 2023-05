The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department says no one was seriously injured.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire broke out at the Morris Manor senior apartments on Norfolk Boulevard Sunday afternoon, Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer said.

Seventy to 75 people had to evacuate. As of around 5:20 p.m., residents were being allowed back into the building.

However, three apartments were badly damaged and the residents are now displaced, Prosswimmer said.