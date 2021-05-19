Free self-defense class for teen girls to be hosted in St. Johns County

The class will be hosted at Patriot Oaks Academy, the same school that Tristyn Bailey attended.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A self-defense class will be hosted Saturday at Patriot Oaks Academy by Women Against Violent Encounters (W.A.V.E).

This is the same school that Tristyn Bailey attended.

According to a Facebook post, W.A.V.E is focused on teaching women threat awareness combined with basic self-defense techniques to respond to potential threats.

The class will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is for female students only. The class is offered for those 11 years and older.

The program focuses on situational awareness, verbal commands, assertive and physical techniques.

W.A.V.E says participating girls will receive one-on-one training and practice with an all-woman team composed of SJSO, SAPD, and SABPD instructors.

"We want to empower women by building their confidence and providing the tools needed to protect themselves and their loved ones," said the Facebook post.

There is no cost for this class but a female chaperone must accompany each child and a waiver must be completed to register.

To learn more or register, you can call 904-209-1553.

The organization says additional classes will become available on later dates and there is an option to return for a sparring class following this session at Patriot Oaks.