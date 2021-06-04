Jacksonville police seeking information in murder investigation

Police say the victim died in January as a result of the injuries he sustained in October 2020.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for information about a battery that occurred last year where the victim recently died as a result of his injuries.

Police say on Oct. 9, 2020, officers were notified of a battery that occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the area of 1200 University Boulevard North.

The victim, Aziz Bendour, 55, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say Bendour died in January as a result of the injuries he sustained in October 2020.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is currently investigating this incident and is asking anyone who has any information regarding this murder to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

