See The Girl Day: Jacksonville buildings to light up green, purple

See The Girl Day is a community wide day of fundraising and public awareness to benefit the girls served through the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To “see the girl” means to see a girl for her potential, not for her present circumstances.

Each year on Delores Barr Weaver’s birthday, the Policy Center honors her generosity, dedication to service and commitment to see the girl with the annual SEE THE GIRL DAY celebration.

Several buildings in Downtown Jacksonville, including the Florida Blue building, Wolfson Children’s Hospital, and Lights on Laura, will be lit up in green and purple in recognition of the special day held on Sept. 13.

Businesses across the First Coast including: Manifest Distillery, Kendra Scott, Vagabond Coffee, and Biscotti’s are supporting See The Girl Day through donations.

The Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center says UNF is hosting a student awareness event, and Mayor Lenny Curry has issued an official proclamation recognizing SEE THE DAY.