A 2,899-acre prescribed burn at Camp Blanding is causing smoky conditions along the First Coast Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said the prescribed burn will be taking place north of State Road 16 and west of State Road 21.

This is an authorized large scale project that is affecting Duval and Clay counties. The wind may cause the smoke to travel to other nearby areas so use caution when driving in low visibility.

