The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is warning residents that black bears are becoming more active this time of year.

Bears are preparing to hibernate for the winter and require 20,000 calories a day. Sometimes, bears will try and eat whatever is convenient, including getting food from the garbage. It can provide them with more calories in a shorter amount of time than foraging in the woods, the FWC said.

Because of this, more bears could be drawn into neighborhoods where people live and work, so it is important to keep your garbage secure, the FWC said.

Here are some tips to help keep bears away from your home:

Secure household garbage in a sturdy shed, garage or a wildlife-resistant container

Put household garbage out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before Secure commercial garbage in bear-resistant dumpsters Protect gardens, bee yards, compost and livestock with electric fencing Encourage your homeowner’s association or local government to institute ordinances to require trash be secured from bears Feed pets indoors or bring in dishes after feeding Clean grills and store them in a secure place Remove wildlife feeders or make them bear-resistant. Pick ripe fruit from trees and remove fallen fruit from the ground

Keep in mind that it is also illegal to intentionally feed bears or leave out food or garbage that will attract bears in Florida. If you see someone who you suspect may be feeding bears, call 1-888-404-FWCC (3922).

