Watch Live: Secretary Ben Carson visits Sulzbacher Village in Jacksonville Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will travel to Jacksonville to participate in a roundtable discussion at the Jacksonville EnVision Center at Sulzbacher Village.
This EnVision Center is a provider of comprehensive services for the homeless including street outreach, daily meals, veteran services and more.
Last week, WCBD in Charleston reported that Carson hosted a similar roundtable with bankers, lenders, and community members to discuss the opportunity zone tax which focuses on lower-income areas.
The outlet reports that Carson's focus is getting the remaining money included in the paycheck protection program into the hands of people in the community.
The additional $600 from the federal CARES act officially ends on July 31, but states can only pay through the week ending on July 25 or July 26.