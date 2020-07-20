x
Watch Live: Secretary Ben Carson visits Sulzbacher Village in Jacksonville Monday

Secretary Ben Carson will travel to Jacksonville, Florida on Monday to participate in a roundtable discussion at Sulzbacher Village.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will travel to Jacksonville to participate in a roundtable discussion at the Jacksonville EnVision Center at Sulzbacher Village.

This EnVision Center is a provider of comprehensive services for the homeless including street outreach, daily meals, veteran services and more.

Last week, WCBD in Charleston reported that Carson hosted a similar roundtable with bankers, lenders, and community members to discuss the opportunity zone tax which focuses on lower-income areas.

The outlet reports that Carson's focus is getting the remaining money included in the paycheck protection program into the hands of people in the community.

The additional $600 from the federal CARES act officially ends on July 31, but states can only pay through the week ending on July 25 or July 26. 

