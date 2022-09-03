Second man arrested following Amazon delivery ruse used to gain entry to Jacksonville Beach home, police say

Robert Leonardo Zaragoza Ortiz was charged with home invasion robbery and is incarcerated in the Duval County Jail.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report)

Jacksonville Beach Police have arrested a second man who they say posed as an Amazon worker in order to gain entrance into a home during an armed robbery back in January.

On March 9, Jacksonville Beach police said Christian Javier Vazquez Ortiz was arrested and charged with home invasion robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

On Friday, detectives from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, in a joint investigation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, identified and arrested the second accomplice in the listed home invasion investigation.

Robert Leonardo Zaragoza Ortiz was charged with home invasion robbery and is incarcerated in the Duval County Jail.

On Jan. 27, around 7 p.m., officers from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department responded to a home invasion involving a man dressed as an Amazon delivery employee and an unknown accomplice.

Police say they knocked on the victim’s residence in a ruse to deliver a package.

Once the victim answered the door, JBPD says Christian Ortiz entered the residence at gunpoint. Police say Ortiz ordered the victim to get into a closet, but the victim fiercely fought him and managed to escape through the living room into the backyard.

An Amazon spokesperson sent First Coast News a statement following the original incident.

“We are glad the family is safe after this terrifying incident. We take these matters seriously and are working with law enforcement as they continue to investigate.”

The spokesperson also added that they do not require signatures for deliveries. If customers don’t want packages delivered at their door, they can update their account reflecting alternative locations.