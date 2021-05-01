x
Sebastian Inland Harbor project receives approval from planning and zone board

Residents nearby the proposed site of the project raised concerns that it will bring increased traffic near their homes.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Planning and Zoning Board approved the proposed Sebastian Inland Harbor project.

The site for the project is on King Street near US 1 by the San Sebastian Winery. The project would bring hotel, retail and residential space along the Sebastian River. It will also include a marina that has been unused for years.

However, residents who live nearby the site are concerned the project will bring more traffic near their homes.

Planners showed a presentation to the city's Planning and Zoning Board during Tuesday night's meeting. The board voted to approve the project with some amendments.

The project will need approval from the St. Augustine City Commission before moving forward.

