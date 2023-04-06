Police search for two missing girls last seen in Lake Butler

They might be traveling west on I-10 in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area, according to officials.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 'Missing Child Alert' was issued for two girls on Thursday. They were last seen in Union County.

Jade Gregory and Khloe Larsen were last seen in the area of N.E. County Road 237 in Lake Butler, Florida, according to law enforcement. Khloe is known to wear glasses.

Jade is 12 and Khloe is 14.

The girls might be traveling in a 2016, black Ford Taurus, FL TAG: BWKU59. They might be traveling west on I-10 in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area, according to officials.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said there is no known adult with them and no foul play expected, at this time.

If you see the girls, please call 911 or UCSO at 386-496-2501.