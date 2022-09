JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for help locating 24-year-old Emily Ann Sheridan, who was last seen on Thursday evening.

Sheridan was last seen around 7 p.m. near 6th Avenue North and 8th Street in Jacksonville Beach, police said. She was last seen wearing a red striped shirt with leggings. Sheridan has red hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’4” tall.