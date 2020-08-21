Search for missing teen girl from Camden County

The Camden County Sheriff's Office says Allie Dunaway was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday in the Maiden Creek Drive area in Waverly.

WAVERLY, Ga. — The Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing juvenile.

According to a sheriff's office Facebook post, Allie Dunaway was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of Maiden Creek Drive in Wavery.

Allie is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen Allie or know where she might be, you are asked to call the Camden County Sheriff's Office non-emergency dispatch number at 912-729-1442.