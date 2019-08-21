The search for two missing firefighters will continue Thursday morning, but both JFRD and U.S. Coast Guard warns that time is not on their side.

"We're in some critical times right now," Interim Director/Fire Chief Keith Powers said Wednesday during a 6 p.m. news briefing. "Time has really become our enemy."

Powers said Thursday's search will focus as far north as the South Carolina area. Thursday will mark the seventh day of searching for JFRD firefighter Brian McCluney and his friend, Fairfax, Va. firefighter Justin Walker. The two disappeared Friday after they were last spotted near Port Canaveral for a fishing trip.

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Mark Vlaun says the agency will continue to search throughout the night, but also says Thursday could mark a serious turning point in the investigation.

"Tomorrow we're going to have a conversation about whether or not we continue an active search or regular patrol," Vlaun said. "We're all struggling and we're all hoping to find something that would spark an ability to contract a search ... We've gone more than two days now since the last time we found anything."

If you'd like to volunteer during Thursday's search, call Chief Barrow at 904-813-5315. Volunteers without boats can call 904-763-9747 or donate here.

This is the last photo of the firefighters as they entered their boat into the water.

