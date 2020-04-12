Search for missing 24-year-old woman underway in Lake City

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says Victoria Elizabeth Clark may be driving a white 2012 Nissan Altima with rear-end damage, with FL tag number IP54MP.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community finding a 24-year-old woman last seen Nov. 26 in Lake City.

CCSO says Victoria Elizabeth Clark was last seen in the area of County Road 242 and State Road 247. She may be driving a white 2012 four-door Nissan Altima with rear-end damage and Florida license plate IP54MP.

Clark's family called law enforcement Wednesday, saying they were concerned for her well-being. They say her disappearance is not normal behavior for her.