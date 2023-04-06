Police search for armed suspect after Atlantic Beach area robbery

The suspect was described as a 5'10 man wearing all black and a trench coat by Atlantic Beach Police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating an incident in the Atlantic Beach area that took place Thursday afternoon, according to the Atlantic Beach Police Department.

Officers say an armed robbery occurred near 3rd Street and Atlantic Boulevard. Multiple agencies are searching for the suspect (pictured below).

The suspect was described as standing 5 feet and 10 inches tall. Police say he was wearing all black and also a trench coat.

Police say he is believed to be armed, if you see him do not approach.

Increased police presence near 3rd & Atlantic Blvd. ref an incident which occurred nearby in Atlantic Beach’s... Posted by Neptune Beach Police Department on Thursday, April 6, 2023