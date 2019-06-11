The search for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams has expanded to the Southside at a second location, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed to First Coast News Wednesday.

Fire crews are assisting the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office near Paradise Island Apartments, 7651 Paradise Island Blvd. JFRD crews were seen searching the woods nearby.

Around 11:30 a.m., the missing child alert for Williams was officially upgraded to an Amber Alert after she was last seen in the 600 block of Ivy Street around midnight.

She was last seen wearing purple and pink pajamas. She's described to be 3-feet-tall and weighs 50 lbs.

An Amber Alert was issued for 5-year-old Jacksonville girl, Taylor Rose Williams, last seen in the Brentwood area midnight.

FDLE

JSO said it expanded the search in that area and now has more than 100 officers and personnel searching for Williams.

RELATED: AMBER ALERT: Hundreds searching for missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl