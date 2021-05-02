Search continues after crab boat gets stuck near Buckman Bridge, missing boater identified

The U.S. Coast Guard, JSO and JFRD are continuing to search for 20-year-old Michael Vaughn III throughout the night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The missing boater in a multi-agency search has been identified as 20-year-old Michael Vaughn III, who disappeared after falling overboard from a 30-foot commercial fishing vessel near the Buckman Bridge Thursday morning.

The Jacksonville Regional Communications Center received reports that a person had been thrown overboard from their boat on the South side of the Buckman Bridge within the St. Johns River on Thursday around 8:07 a.m.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the boat was found going in circles with no one on board by U.S. Navy personnel.

U.S. Navy personnel stopped the boat by putting it in neutral and left it adrift while they began searching for its captain.

Shortly after, FWC officers responded to the scene to secure the boat and help search for the missing boater.

Using emergency contact information, FWC was able to identify Vaughn as the missing boater, whom they said was the only person on board.

Officers said Vaughn had been out commercial crab fishing by himself in the area before a witness reported seeing him fall overboard from his boat.

The U.S. Coast Guard, JSO and JFRD are continuing to search for Vaughn throughout the night.