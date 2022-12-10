x
Turtle Patrol reports 'mutilated' sea turtle in Atlantic Beach

Harming a sea turtle in the state of Florida is a third-degree felony.
Credit: Beaches Turtle Patrol
The Beaches Turtle Patrol posted these pictures of a turtle they say was "mutilated." The picture on the right has been blurred due to graphic nature.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol has reported that a sea turtle was "mutilated" sometime between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Turtle Patrol was not able to respond to the call immediately because it was dark outside. When Turtle Patrol arrived Saturday morning, the turtle was dead.

Harming a sea turtle is a third-degree felony in the state of Florida.

The Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission Marine Turtle Protection Program says that under state law, mutilating a sea turtle can result in a 60-day prison sentence or a fine up to $500. Under the federal U.S. Endangered Species Act of 1973, anyone who takes or harms a sea turtle or their nest can face a civil penalty up to $25,000 or a criminal penalty up to $100,000 and up to one year imprisonment.

You can also make an online report by clicking here

